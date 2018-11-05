SA rhino film STROOP

5 November 2018 3:04 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Bonné de Bod | Presenter at Stroop film. A local documentary film on the rhino poaching crisis has recently finished its international premiere run and scooped 10 impressive prestigious awards in Europe. STROOP - journey into the rhino horn war has already won the Newcomer award at the Wildlife Film Festival Rotterdam, Special Focus Documentary Award at the LA Femme International Film Festival, The Courage Award for Most Courageous Film at the Berlin Courage Film Festival and Best International Documentary Award at the Mystic Film Festival (in the States) amongst many others.