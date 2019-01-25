Pippa's Planet: Kelp Forest

1) Professor John Bolton who is Emeritus Professor and senior research scholar in UCT’s Department of Biological Sciences. 2) Roushanna Gray – a wild food expert and the founder of Veld and Sea which is a business offering foraging classes and wild food catering services.
