Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Pippa's Planet: Kelp Forest


1) Professor John Bolton who is Emeritus Professor and senior research scholar in UCT’s Department of Biological Sciences. 2) Roushanna Gray – a wild food expert and the founder of Veld and Sea which is a business offering foraging classes and wild food catering services.

Music feature: In conversation with Linda Mapule Tshabalala

Music feature: In conversation with Linda Mapule Tshabalala

25 January 2019 3:46 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

25 January 2019 2:17 PM
Travel feature: Jetiquette - the dos and don'ts of being the perfect plane passenger

Travel feature: Jetiquette - the dos and don'ts of being the perfect plane passenger

25 January 2019 2:02 PM
Hout Bay Harbour Cleanup

Hout Bay Harbour Cleanup

25 January 2019 1:42 PM
Mthatha airport downgrade forces flight cancellations for SA Express

Mthatha airport downgrade forces flight cancellations for SA Express

25 January 2019 1:33 PM
Final voter registration drive this weekend

Final voter registration drive this weekend

24 January 2019 3:40 PM
LeadSA: Life is precious Cancer Fundraiser Gala Evening

LeadSA: Life is precious Cancer Fundraiser Gala Evening

24 January 2019 3:29 PM
Health and Wellness: Podiatry & sore feet

Health and Wellness: Podiatry & sore feet

24 January 2019 2:49 PM
DIY: Linmar Swimming Pool Supplies

DIY: Linmar Swimming Pool Supplies

24 January 2019 2:07 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
SA aims to deepen defence procurement cooperation with India
SA aims to deepen defence procurement cooperation with India

President Cyril Ramaphosa says defence procurement is one of the areas that government is extending cooperation with India.

Mokgoro Inquiry told not even prosecutors are above the law
Mokgoro Inquiry told not even prosecutors are above the law

Nomgcobo Jiba's lawyer has asked whether it was desirable to have a prosecutor criminally charged for a decision, suggesting Jiba acted in good faith when she authorised the case.
Lesufi urges learners to take responsibility in addressing violence
Lesufi urges learners to take responsibility in addressing violence

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school earlier today where he confirmed the pupils are due to appear before a disciplinary hearing next week.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us