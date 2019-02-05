Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Science and Tech: AeroCon 2019 drone plus dos and don'ts for drone usage


Guests Timothy Willis- Chief Operating Officer at Aerobatics Subash Devkaran | Manager: General Aviation at the SA Civil Aviation Authority

Fabulous Life: A4 Arts Foundation

Fabulous Life: A4 Arts Foundation

5 February 2019 2:22 PM
Capetonian cyclist seeks doctors who saved his life (after drunk driver incident)

Capetonian cyclist seeks doctors who saved his life (after drunk driver incident)

5 February 2019 1:52 PM
Crooks take just 20 seconds to hijack women at Cape Town petrol station

Crooks take just 20 seconds to hijack women at Cape Town petrol station

5 February 2019 1:27 PM
Pet Feature: Medical Aid for dogs

Pet Feature: Medical Aid for dogs

4 February 2019 5:08 PM
New Beginnings: Lui Hill & Khofhi the King

New Beginnings: Lui Hill & Khofhi the King

4 February 2019 2:52 PM
The Food Feature: Aliya's Vibrant Life

The Food Feature: Aliya's Vibrant Life

4 February 2019 2:26 PM
World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day

4 February 2019 1:50 PM
Ford Kuga case (Jimmy Reshell) finally goes to court

Ford Kuga case (Jimmy Reshell) finally goes to court

4 February 2019 1:45 PM
Entertainment: Three Days To Go

Entertainment: Three Days To Go

1 February 2019 3:45 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Petrol price hike kicks in at midnight
Petrol price hike kicks in at midnight

The Department of Energy had announced petrol will go up by 7 cents a litre from Wednesday; but it’s not all bad news, with diesel expected to decrease by 5 cents.

Cosatu: Govt & private sector cannot retrench workers
Cosatu: Govt & private sector cannot retrench workers

The union federation’s leadership on Tuesday reported back on its latest central executive committee meeting.

SAHRC ‘appalled’ by racist comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
SAHRC ‘appalled’ by racist comments on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says his party stands with its spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp who made insensitive and racist comments following Hoërskool Driehoek deaths.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us