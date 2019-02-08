1. Support the 3rd annual International Public Art Festival 2. Have a picnic party at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts 3. On the Lawn with Horses for Causes 4. Classics in the park 5. Get loved up at Ayama Under the Stars 6. Where to watch Discovery Triathlon World Cup Cape Town 2019
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend
