Whose responsibility is it to check school structural safety?

Consumer Talk: Money saving tips for pensioners on Budget Day

20 February 2019 2:15 PM
Family Matters: Biodanza reduces stress in children

19 February 2019 2:50 PM
Fabulous Life: Dress codes

19 February 2019 2:17 PM
Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMB's) on Medical Aid

19 February 2019 1:52 PM
Alleged assault of learners at Rosebank School

19 February 2019 1:48 PM
PET FEATURE: Pets and Noise

18 February 2019 3:53 PM
New Beginnings: SAEP (South African Education and Environment Project)

18 February 2019 2:55 PM
FOOD feature: Beer Food Fire (book)

18 February 2019 2:14 PM
Jason Rhode sentencing

18 February 2019 1:27 PM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
[WATCH LIVE] Eskom corruption in spotlight at Zondo Commission
Evidence leaders are dealing with reports they will use over the next three weeks as the commission deals with the corruption at Eskom.
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete
Earlier this week, Mboweni told journalists that he will be taking her report on National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane on judicial review and that he has no confidence in her abilities.
JMPD deploys to Cosmo City as protesters block roads, burn tyres
It is understood that residents want a councillor removed from his post.
