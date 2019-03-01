Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Follow up - Fibre installers


Guest: Ashley Marais | Chairperson at Parow North Rate Payers Association

How 4 circus lions were saved from a life of captivity

How 4 circus lions were saved from a life of captivity

5 March 2019 1:43 PM
uFiling website offline?

uFiling website offline?

5 March 2019 1:26 PM
New Beginnings: How to buy your first home & advice for first-time buyers

New Beginnings: How to buy your first home & advice for first-time buyers

4 March 2019 2:51 PM
The Food Feature: Kweyol serves a feast of Afro-Caribbean flavours

The Food Feature: Kweyol serves a feast of Afro-Caribbean flavours

4 March 2019 2:07 PM
Lofob warns that spike crime impacts on blind people's independence

Lofob warns that spike crime impacts on blind people's independence

4 March 2019 1:46 PM
Entertainment: Movies, TV shows and podcasts

Entertainment: Movies, TV shows and podcasts

1 March 2019 3:52 PM
Music: We catch up with Sannie Fox

Music: We catch up with Sannie Fox

1 March 2019 3:41 PM
Pippa's Planet: Wetlands

Pippa's Planet: Wetlands

1 March 2019 2:55 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

1 March 2019 2:28 PM
Travel feature: Experience pretty Paternoster

Travel feature: Experience pretty Paternoster

1 March 2019 2:18 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Anti-abuse group hopes justice prevails in Nicholas Ninow's rape case
Anti-abuse group hopes justice prevails in Nicholas Ninow's rape case

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant in Pretoria last year.
SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018
SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018

South Africa’s economy expanded 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 after a revised 2.6% expansion in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.
MMC, 4 directors at Midvaal municipality implicated in cash-for-jobs scandal
MMC, 4 directors at Midvaal municipality implicated in cash-for-jobs scandal

EWN revealed on Monday that deputy municipal manager Thom Peeters was placed on special leave following allegations that he appointed workers before the interviewing process.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us