Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend


Darren Simpson | Host of KFM Mornings Michael Sutton | Founder at Newlands Spring Market Company Rev your engines at the 2019 CT Motor show Sip on splendid wines at the 2019 Cape wine auction Drakensberg Boys Choir to perform at the V&A Waterfront Saddle up at the 2019 The Canal Walk Cyclethon

New Beginnings: How to buy your first home & advice for first-time buyers

New Beginnings: How to buy your first home & advice for first-time buyers

4 March 2019 2:51 PM
The Food Feature: Kweyol serves a feast of Afro-Caribbean flavours

The Food Feature: Kweyol serves a feast of Afro-Caribbean flavours

4 March 2019 2:07 PM
Lofob warns that spike crime impacts on blind people's independence

Lofob warns that spike crime impacts on blind people's independence

4 March 2019 1:46 PM
Entertainment: Movies, TV shows and podcasts

Entertainment: Movies, TV shows and podcasts

1 March 2019 3:52 PM
Music: We catch up with Sannie Fox

Music: We catch up with Sannie Fox

1 March 2019 3:41 PM
Pippa's Planet: Wetlands

Pippa's Planet: Wetlands

1 March 2019 2:55 PM
Travel feature: Experience pretty Paternoster

Travel feature: Experience pretty Paternoster

1 March 2019 2:18 PM
Riding for Rhinos

Riding for Rhinos

1 March 2019 2:08 PM
Follow up - Fibre installers

Follow up - Fibre installers

1 March 2019 1:55 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018
SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018

South Africa’s economy expanded 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 after a revised 2.6% expansion in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital strike: 'Everything is under control,' says CEO
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital strike: 'Everything is under control,' says CEO

Staff members were protesting outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp over poor working conditions.
Trump extends US sanctions against Zimbabwe by a year
Trump extends US sanctions against Zimbabwe by a year

The sanctions are expected to remain in place until the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa changes Zimbabwe’s laws restricting media freedom and allowing protests.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us