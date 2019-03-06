Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Inspiration Wednesdays: Swim for Change


Guest: Reece Slade and Christopher Kleynhans | Pupils at Wynberg Boys High and Reddam College respectively, both of them 15 years old and currently in grade 10.

News focus: Entertainment news

8 March 2019 3:39 PM
Music: Devin Harmer chosen as Opposite the Other opening act

8 March 2019 3:29 PM
Pippa's Planet: plants and their carbon emission C3/C4

8 March 2019 2:45 PM
LeadSA: 'Finding Thabo' game stimulates early childhood development.

8 March 2019 2:26 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

8 March 2019 2:17 PM
Travel feature: Why everyone should experience solo travel

8 March 2019 2:09 PM
SASSA and SAPO service is lacking

8 March 2019 1:43 PM
The kind of trauma faced by a journalist

8 March 2019 1:36 PM
Health and Wellness: Vaping

7 March 2019 2:45 PM
Home Improvement feature: Cladding 101

7 March 2019 2:06 PM
EWN Headlines
Transnet probes alleged misconduct of suspended executives
Transnet probes alleged misconduct of suspended executives

In a statement, the company said those suspended includes human resources officer Nonkululeko Sishi, group chief operating officer Mlamuli Buthelezi and the chief executives of Transnet’s freight rain and national port authority.

Malaysian jailed for 10 years for insulting Islam on social media
Malaysian jailed for 10 years for insulting Islam on social media

The sentence is believed to be the harshest such penalty on record in the Muslim-majority country, where concerns over racial and religious tensions have grown in recent months.
EC police strongly condemn mob killings
EC police strongly condemn mob killings

A victim’s body was found dumped in the area earlier this week.
