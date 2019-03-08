Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend


Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival Challenge Support the Cyclists of Cape Town Cycle Tour Harvest Festival Go to Cape Town International Animation Festival Get your market on at the Bay Harbour market

Pets feature

11 March 2019 3:57 PM
New Beginnings: International Inner Wheel IIW

11 March 2019 2:46 PM
The Food Feature: Cape Town Veganista

11 March 2019 2:25 PM
54th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards

11 March 2019 1:42 PM
Investigation into Ethiopian Airlines crash

11 March 2019 1:37 PM
News focus: Entertainment news

8 March 2019 3:39 PM
Music: Devin Harmer chosen as Opposite the Other opening act

8 March 2019 3:29 PM
Pippa's Planet: plants and their carbon emission C3/C4

8 March 2019 2:45 PM
LeadSA: 'Finding Thabo' game stimulates early childhood development.

8 March 2019 2:26 PM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa: Zimbabwe deserves support of international community
Ramaphosa: Zimbabwe deserves support of international community

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa were speaking on the final day of a Bi-National Commission, the first held since 2017 when President Robert Mugabe and President Jacob Zuma were still in power.
Matshela Koko couldn't be trusted, former Eskom employee tells inquiry
Matshela Koko couldn't be trusted, former Eskom employee tells inquiry

Former Eskom official Johann Bester described how those he trusted at Eskom where removed from their positions leaving him with no support when he tried to renegotiate the contract with Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine.
ANC: Bosasa donation for election war room above board
ANC: Bosasa donation for election war room above board

The company, now known as African Global Operations, donated about R6 million for the establishment of the war room in Krugersdorp in previous elections.
