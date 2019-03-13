Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Inspiration Wednesdays: Cape Town School Climate Strike


Guests Ruby Sampson | Matric student at Wynberg Girls High School 11-year-old Yola Mgogwana and her teacher Xoli Fuyani from EarthChild's eco schools

Pippa's Planet: Tomatoes and Taxi Ranks

Pippa's Planet: Tomatoes and Taxi Ranks

15 March 2019 2:50 PM
Young people taking the fight to save the planet to Parliament

Young people taking the fight to save the planet to Parliament

15 March 2019 2:27 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

15 March 2019 2:20 PM
Travel feature: HiTec Garden Route [weekend] Walking Festival

Travel feature: HiTec Garden Route [weekend] Walking Festival

15 March 2019 2:11 PM
Public comments on the CoCT draft water strategy closes today

Public comments on the CoCT draft water strategy closes today

15 March 2019 1:33 PM
Health and Wellness: Axe the acne

Health and Wellness: Axe the acne

14 March 2019 3:25 PM
Home Improvement: Small Space Living

Home Improvement: Small Space Living

14 March 2019 2:15 PM
Rachel Ancer two years after receiving stem cell donation

Rachel Ancer two years after receiving stem cell donation

14 March 2019 1:52 PM
World's first ever middle ear transplant conducted by Steve Biko Hospital

World's first ever middle ear transplant conducted by Steve Biko Hospital

14 March 2019 1:45 PM
Car Talk: Tread wear indicator

Car Talk: Tread wear indicator

13 March 2019 3:19 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
MJC: How many Muslims must die for people to notice Islamophobia?
MJC: How many Muslims must die for people to notice Islamophobia?

The council's deputy president Riaad Fataar says there should be less talk and more action to prevent Islamophobia.
Untu says Prasa is too late to act against corruption
Untu says Prasa is too late to act against corruption

The union's Steve Harris says Prasa should have taken action against those implicated a long time ago.

Christchurch attacker intended to continue rampage when arrested
Christchurch attacker intended to continue rampage when arrested

The main suspect in New Zealand’s worst peacetime mass shooting intended to continue the rampage before he was caught by police.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us