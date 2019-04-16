Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

V&A desalination service provider, QFS, to sue City for breach of contract


Guest: Herman Smit | Managing Director at Quality Filtration Systems (QFS)

PETS: Caring for birds

29 April 2019 3:15 PM
New Beginnings: Walking Tall with G-man

29 April 2019 2:42 PM
FOOD: In conversation with the author of the cookbook Spice Odyssey

29 April 2019 2:11 PM
How secure is the expat vote?

29 April 2019 1:52 PM
Cape Town’s dial a ride service experiencing challenges

29 April 2019 1:43 PM
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

26 April 2019 3:25 PM
Music Feature: The River Band

26 April 2019 3:20 PM
Pippa's Planet: Geology from your feet down

26 April 2019 3:16 PM
Travel feature: Road trip to Mossel Bay to visit the Inverroche Gin School

26 April 2019 2:20 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

26 April 2019 2:13 PM
EWN Headlines
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum

AfriForum argued in court that the law only prohibits hate speech which refers to words and not symbols.
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tried to have the BLF deregistered as a political party in the High Court, however, the merits of the case were not argued.
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections

A group of people waiting for emergency relief food parcels have told EWN they’re disappointed and may punish the governing party at the polls.
