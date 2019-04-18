Guests 1) Sam Plaatjies | Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs 2) Thulani Mavuso | CIO at Dept Home Affairs 3) Landa Mabenge | Author of Becoming Him - A Trans memoir of Triumph 4) Dr Simon Pickstone-Taylor | Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist
LSA: Home Affairs transgender and name change outlines 2019
