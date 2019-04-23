Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Family Matters: Adoptee Spaces SA


Guest: Thola Antamu | An adult adoptee who recognised that support and networking for adoptees of all ages was sadly lacking in South Africa and earlier this year decided to set up a support group exclusively for people who have been adopted.

Science & Tech: Most hacked passwords include Liverpool & Manchester United

23 April 2019 3:15 PM
Sound On Screen Music Film Festival

23 April 2019 2:41 PM
Fab Life Part 1: Oysters Bubbles Blanc festival

23 April 2019 2:38 PM
#WorldBookDay2019 Kidz2Kidz NGO promotes a culture of reading

23 April 2019 2:04 PM
KZN floods, mudslides claim at least 23 lives

23 April 2019 1:55 PM
LSA: Home Affairs transgender and name change outlines 2019

18 April 2019 3:50 PM
Home Improvement: General listener questions & giveaway

18 April 2019 2:18 PM
Easter Sunday Soup Kitchen 2019

18 April 2019 1:40 PM
Construction set to start on R80m upgrade for Victoria Hospital

18 April 2019 1:30 PM
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane grants Gordhan deadline extension to submit affidavit
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was initially supposed to hand in the affidavit by 1pm on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka detains Syrian in investigation of blasts; toll rises to 321
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which officials said were carried out by at least seven suicide bombers on three churches and four hotels. About 500 people were also wounded.
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that more extensive future plans for the utility will only become clearer in May.
