Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend


Experience the next instalment of Jazz on Red Celebrate your Cape culture at Suidoosterfees 2019 FanCon Cape Town Comic Con 2019 Visit Spice Mecca 2019 Ramadan For All Exhibition Go watch Edward Albee’s The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? at the Baxter

Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

26 April 2019 3:25 PM
Music Feature: The River Band

Music Feature: The River Band

26 April 2019 3:20 PM
Pippa's Planet: Geology from your feet down

Pippa's Planet: Geology from your feet down

26 April 2019 3:16 PM
Travel feature: Road trip to Mossel Bay to visit the Inverroche Gin School

Travel feature: Road trip to Mossel Bay to visit the Inverroche Gin School

26 April 2019 2:20 PM
Home insurance & flood damage to property

Home insurance & flood damage to property

26 April 2019 2:04 PM
Two separate protests erupted on Friday morning

Two separate protests erupted on Friday morning

26 April 2019 1:55 PM
LeadSA: Slipper day 2019

LeadSA: Slipper day 2019

25 April 2019 2:57 PM
Health and Wellness: Salt

Health and Wellness: Salt

25 April 2019 2:37 PM
Home Improvement: Discussing stoves

Home Improvement: Discussing stoves

25 April 2019 2:08 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
Monster Jam

BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
DA launches new ‘honour Mandela’s vision’ billboard in Joburg CBD
DA launches new ‘honour Mandela’s vision’ billboard in Joburg CBD

The last time the DA used the late former president’s name the African National Congress condemned the party for “abusing” the struggle icon’s legacy.

First death as Cyclone Kenneth smashes into Mozambique
First death as Cyclone Kenneth smashes into Mozambique

Category three Cyclone Kenneth, packing winds of 160 kilometres an hour, struck the north coast's Cabo Delgado province late Thursday after swiping the Comoros islands.

Threat of deregistration is a political attack - Amcu
Threat of deregistration is a political attack - Amcu

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said government was being used by mining house bosses to bully the union for being militant. He said Amcu intends to hold an elective congress in September to prevent its deregistration.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us