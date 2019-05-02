Guests Brenda Bell | Facilitator of mindfulness programmes Dr Danielle Klemp | Doctor in Mindfulness-based Intervention teaching at Stellenbosch University Medical School
Health and Wellness: Mindfulness based Cognitive Therapy for Cancer patients
|
2 May 2019 3:44 PM
|
Lead SA: Cecil Road Primary School in Salt River gets a gift of a library
|
2 May 2019 3:39 PM
|
2 May 2019 2:12 PM
|
Double joy with RJ Benjamin: A masterclass and show at Raddison Red
|
2 May 2019 2:03 PM
|
Training programmes for unemployed to be launched in the Western Cape
|
2 May 2019 1:56 PM
|
1 May 2019 3:13 PM
|
1 May 2019 2:57 PM
|
1 May 2019 2:26 PM
|
30 April 2019 3:12 PM