Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Health and Wellness: Mindfulness based Cognitive Therapy for Cancer patients


Guests Brenda Bell | Facilitator of mindfulness programmes Dr Danielle Klemp | Doctor in Mindfulness-based Intervention teaching at Stellenbosch University Medical School

Holocaust Remembrance Day 2019

Holocaust Remembrance Day 2019

2 May 2019 3:44 PM
Lead SA: Cecil Road Primary School in Salt River gets a gift of a library

Lead SA: Cecil Road Primary School in Salt River gets a gift of a library

2 May 2019 3:39 PM
Home Improvement: Dealing with general questions

Home Improvement: Dealing with general questions

2 May 2019 2:12 PM
Double joy with RJ Benjamin: A masterclass and show at Raddison Red

Double joy with RJ Benjamin: A masterclass and show at Raddison Red

2 May 2019 2:03 PM
Training programmes for unemployed to be launched in the Western Cape

Training programmes for unemployed to be launched in the Western Cape

2 May 2019 1:56 PM
Car Talk: New Opel Astra hatchback 2019

Car Talk: New Opel Astra hatchback 2019

1 May 2019 3:13 PM
Inspiration Wednesdays: Jakes Gerwel Fellowship

Inspiration Wednesdays: Jakes Gerwel Fellowship

1 May 2019 2:57 PM
Consumer Talk: Airline theft

Consumer Talk: Airline theft

1 May 2019 2:26 PM
Science & Tech: Gene therapy

Science & Tech: Gene therapy

30 April 2019 3:12 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
I’m not buying votes: Magashule after promising to help KwaMthethwa chief
I’m not buying votes: Magashule after promising to help KwaMthethwa chief

KwaMthethwa chief Mthethwa said his village needed a tarred road, tractors for farming and fencing, and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he would report to the government to assist.
Booysen details how Phiyega offered him a golden handshake
Booysen details how Phiyega offered him a golden handshake

Johan Booysen explained this was part of the constant effort to ensure he did not return to office and investigate high-profile cases.
Cele: No specialised courts for election-related cases
Cele: No specialised courts for election-related cases

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that law enforcement will be prioritising all election-related cases, amid threats of disruptions on voting day next week.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us