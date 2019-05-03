Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Caster Semenya's lawyer responds after losing testosterone legal case against IAAF


Pippa Hudson talks to Greg Nott | Caster Semenya'S Legal Representative at Leboeuf, Lamb, Greene & Macrae

Music Feature: MBIJANA SIBISI

3 May 2019 3:53 PM
5 thing to do in CT this weekend

3 May 2019 3:48 PM
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts

3 May 2019 3:42 PM
Travel feature: Decorex

3 May 2019 3:20 PM
Pippa's Planet: Kirstenbosch indigenous plant fair & general gardening questions

3 May 2019 3:13 PM
Holocaust Remembrance Day 2019

2 May 2019 3:44 PM
Lead SA: Cecil Road Primary School in Salt River gets a gift of a library

2 May 2019 3:39 PM
Health and Wellness: Mindfulness based Cognitive Therapy for Cancer patients

2 May 2019 2:52 PM
Home Improvement: Dealing with general questions

2 May 2019 2:12 PM
EWN Headlines
CT sees 24% drop in gang activity since launch of Anti-Gang Unit
CT sees 24% drop in gang activity since launch of Anti-Gang Unit

President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in Mitchells Plain, where he told residents the government would make communities safer.
Maimane hands over criminal evidence against Magashule to NPA
Maimane hands over criminal evidence against Magashule to NPA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the recently published book 'Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture' was additional evidence to their case.
SAHRC calls for public hearings into state of Alexandra
SAHRC calls for public hearings into state of Alexandra

Residents had put the township on lockdown, demanding swift action against rampant crime and violence in the area.
