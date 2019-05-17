Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Five Things to do in Cape Town this weekend


Get your bookworm on at the Franschhoek Literary Festival Take advantage of Museum Day Go Watch comedian Russell Peters at GrandWest tonight Take a history lesson with the Bokaap Walking Tours

Pippa's Planet: upcoming World Bee day

17 May 2019 2:42 PM
Travel feature: Value of ethical travel

17 May 2019 1:56 PM
Bambini Dream Foundation will plant a veggie garden in Delft Guest:

17 May 2019 1:43 PM
Oom Fredie Blom turns 115: Inside SA's oldest man's birthday

17 May 2019 1:37 PM
Lead SA: Souper Troopers

16 May 2019 3:14 PM
Health and Wellness: HPV vaccine

16 May 2019 2:45 PM
Home Improvement: Magnaboards

16 May 2019 2:30 PM
Vintage with Love fundraiser (labels for literacy)

16 May 2019 1:43 PM
Passenger shot dead during latest robbery on golden arrow bus in CT

16 May 2019 1:33 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week
Robert Marawa shocked sports fans on Thursday night with revelations that he was asked not to come to host his show ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’ via text message.
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probe
George was suspended from Fedusa in February as the PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo Technology came under scrutiny at the PIC Inquiry.
Zimbabwe power crisis set to continue until Zesa clears debts
Zimbabwe reportedly owed around $80 million to Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB power company.
