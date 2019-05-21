Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Immigrants in Cape Town live in fear as refugee centre remains shut


Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN

Science & Tech: Google and importance of technology in our daily lives

Science & Tech: Google and importance of technology in our daily lives

21 May 2019 4:20 PM
Family Matters: MatrixMen and healing male sexual abuse survivors

Family Matters: MatrixMen and healing male sexual abuse survivors

21 May 2019 2:35 PM
Fabulous Life: The Labia celebrates 70 years of good cinema in Cape Town

Fabulous Life: The Labia celebrates 70 years of good cinema in Cape Town

21 May 2019 2:20 PM
PETS: Oscar's Arc WOOF Project partners with PnP Pet Club

PETS: Oscar's Arc WOOF Project partners with PnP Pet Club

20 May 2019 3:51 PM
New Beginnings: That Coffee Shop

New Beginnings: That Coffee Shop

20 May 2019 2:45 PM
The Food Feature: From brawler to baker

The Food Feature: From brawler to baker

20 May 2019 2:02 PM
Ford to present evidence in the inquest into Reshall Jimmy's death

Ford to present evidence in the inquest into Reshall Jimmy's death

20 May 2019 1:33 PM
Entertainment News: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

Entertainment News: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

17 May 2019 3:53 PM
Music Feature: French & Russian romance

Music Feature: French & Russian romance

17 May 2019 3:40 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction

Democratic Alliance spokesperson Solly Malatsi said Mokonyane's appointment despite her chequered past was a compromise move by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
State concludes probe into sexual assault case of former Bryanston High coach
State concludes probe into sexual assault case of former Bryanston High coach

The 33-year-old appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to next month.
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal case
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal case

The company and former president Jacob Zuma approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us