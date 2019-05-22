Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Inspiration Wednesdays: Shift into Prime


Guest: Kathy Wolstenholme | SA founder at Nia

Consumer Talk: Update in Telkom paid listing scam

22 May 2019 2:24 PM
Science & Tech: Google and importance of technology in our daily lives

21 May 2019 4:20 PM
Family Matters: MatrixMen and healing male sexual abuse survivors

21 May 2019 2:35 PM
Fabulous Life: The Labia celebrates 70 years of good cinema in Cape Town

21 May 2019 2:20 PM
Immigrants in Cape Town live in fear as refugee centre remains shut

21 May 2019 1:44 PM
PETS: Oscar's Arc WOOF Project partners with PnP Pet Club

20 May 2019 3:51 PM
New Beginnings: That Coffee Shop

20 May 2019 2:45 PM
The Food Feature: From brawler to baker

20 May 2019 2:02 PM
Ford to present evidence in the inquest into Reshall Jimmy's death

20 May 2019 1:33 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC's Sihle Zikalala elected KZN premier, Ntobeko Boyce gets Speaker nod
ANC's Sihle Zikalala elected KZN premier, Ntobeko Boyce gets Speaker nod

Zikalala was declared the new leader of the government in the province during the first sitting of the 6th provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday morning.
DA's Winde elected as new WC premier
DA's Winde elected as new WC premier

Winde received 24 votes, the ANC's Cameron Dugmore 10 and there were 6 spoiled votes.
Mokonyane asks ANC to reconsider deployment in Parliament
Mokonyane asks ANC to reconsider deployment in Parliament

Her appointment to the powerful parliamentary position was announced on Monday after the party’s special NEC meeting.
