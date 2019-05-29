Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler


Inspiration Wednesdays: Tamboerskloof Video is going 32 years strong Guest: Greg Landman

Inspiration Wednesdays: Tamboerskloof Video is going 32 years strong Guest: Greg Landman

29 May 2019 2:08 PM
Car Talk: SA’s top 5 budget cars for 2019 Guest: Ciro De Siena |

Car Talk: SA’s top 5 budget cars for 2019 Guest: Ciro De Siena |

29 May 2019 1:38 PM
Science & Tech feature: - Govt urged to use the power of digital in delivery of health care for all Guest: Vanessa Carter

Science & Tech feature: - Govt urged to use the power of digital in delivery of health care for all Guest: Vanessa Carter

28 May 2019 3:01 PM
Family Matters: Grade 9 subject selection Guests: Wonga Ntshinga

Family Matters: Grade 9 subject selection Guests: Wonga Ntshinga

28 May 2019 2:38 PM
Fabulous Life: influencer marketing & 'The Workshop' Guest: Heath Nash

Fabulous Life: influencer marketing & 'The Workshop' Guest: Heath Nash

28 May 2019 2:14 PM
Fire at the CT branch of 'The Clothing Bank' Guest: Tracey Gilmore

Fire at the CT branch of 'The Clothing Bank' Guest: Tracey Gilmore

28 May 2019 1:39 PM
12 edition of the Cricket World Cup set to begin Guest: Carl Lewis

12 edition of the Cricket World Cup set to begin Guest: Carl Lewis

28 May 2019 1:25 PM
PETS feature: surgery on geriatric pets Guests: Roy Aronson |

PETS feature: surgery on geriatric pets Guests: Roy Aronson |

27 May 2019 3:03 PM
New Beginnings Feature: Fix it Forward Guests: Josh Cox

New Beginnings Feature: Fix it Forward Guests: Josh Cox

27 May 2019 2:40 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part1]
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part1]

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane interviews Khotsang Moshoeshoe who is lobbying SA buyers to boycott Lesotho wool and mohair. Farmers say they were forced by the government to export through Chinese-owned broker Maseru Dawning last year, but many are still queuing at banks, waiting to get their money.
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrations
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrations

In the letter, the school said because the majority of its pupils were Christians, it would be closed on Ascension Day, 30 May, and rescheduled the exam for 5 June, the day of the Muslim celebration of Eid.

McKinsey awarded Transnet contract without meeting requirements, inquiry told
McKinsey awarded Transnet contract without meeting requirements, inquiry told

MNS Attorneys' Tshiamo Sedumedi told the state capture commission of inquiry that in a bid to be appointed as transaction advisers by Transnet, McKinsey did not submit audited financial statements.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us