Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

SANBS will soon deliver life-saving blood by drone in South Africa Guest: Dr Jonathan Louw


LeadSA: Good Night and God Bless sleeping bag Guest: Jo Maxwell

30 May 2019 2:59 PM
Health and Wellness: World Clubfoot Day

30 May 2019 2:40 PM
Trevor Manuel wins defamation case against EFF - a lawyer explains Guest: Verlie Oosthuizen

30 May 2019 2:17 PM
Home Improvement feature: Guest: Don MacAlister

30 May 2019 2:08 PM
Wendy Knowler

29 May 2019 4:11 PM
Inspiration Wednesdays: Tamboerskloof Video is going 32 years strong Guest: Greg Landman

29 May 2019 2:08 PM
Car Talk: SA’s top 5 budget cars for 2019 Guest: Ciro De Siena |

29 May 2019 1:38 PM
Science & Tech feature: - Govt urged to use the power of digital in delivery of health care for all Guest: Vanessa Carter

28 May 2019 3:01 PM
Family Matters: Grade 9 subject selection Guests: Wonga Ntshinga

28 May 2019 2:38 PM
EWN Headlines
Familiar faces of Ramaphosa’s ‘New Dawn’: The Cabinet merry-go-round
Familiar faces of Ramaphosa’s ‘New Dawn’: The Cabinet merry-go-round

While many were relieved at the introduction of new faces and a trimmed Cabinet, there were some returning familiar faces who've been playing musical chairs. EWN takes a look when their Cabinet careers started.

Makhura to his new Cabinet: You are servants of the people not celebs
Makhura to his new Cabinet: You are servants of the people not celebs

Ten MECs took their oath of office before Judge Dunstan Mlambo on Thursday.
Springs police declare Etwatwa off-ramp high-risk crime area
Springs police declare Etwatwa off-ramp high-risk crime area

Last week, a 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were murdered in an attack by at least three gunmen near a bridge above the N12.
