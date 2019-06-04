Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Fab Life Part 1: Encounters 2019


Guest: Mandisa Ralane | Festival director at Encounters Film Festival

Fabulous Life Part 2: Cape Town City Ballet winter season

4 June 2019 2:14 PM
Sars increases tax return threshold to R500K to ease burden on tax payers

4 June 2019 1:37 PM
New Beginnings Feature: #SKEEF doccie explores gay life in SA Guest: Renaldo Schwarp

3 June 2019 2:43 PM
Child Protection Week begins Guest: Edith Kriel | Director at Jellybeanz INC

3 June 2019 2:10 PM
UIF website still lagging - Govt responds Guest: Makhosonke Buthelezi | Spokesperson at Department Of Labour

3 June 2019 1:43 PM
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts

31 May 2019 2:57 PM
Music Feature: : Songs from Shakespeare Guest: Graham Weir

31 May 2019 2:52 PM
Pippa's Planet:Endangered Wildlife Trust talks conservation:Dr Ian Little

31 May 2019 2:37 PM
5 thing to do in CT this weekend

31 May 2019 2:08 PM
EWN Headlines
Kieswetter vows to implement Nugent inquiry recommendations
Kieswetter vows to implement Nugent inquiry recommendations

Kieswetter said on his first day as the commissioner he told staff where he stood in relation to a recent investigation related to the revenue service.

WATCH LIVE: ANC NEC post lekgotla briefing
WATCH LIVE: ANC NEC post lekgotla briefing

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is briefing the media at Luthuli House following the party's NEC and lekgotla meetings at the weekend.
Rape, assault & exclusion of women continue to plague universities - report
Rape, assault & exclusion of women continue to plague universities - report

The commission’s report on gender transformation in tertiary institutions has been tabled in Parliament and it shows how slow the pace of gender transformation is in the country’s universities.
