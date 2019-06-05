Car Talk: Ranger Wildtrack & Raptor

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Guest: Nicol Louw | Technical Editor at CAR Magazine

Inspiration Wednesdays: WRF continues her legacy of hope

5 June 2019 2:43 PM
Consumer Talk: Recycling in South Africa

5 June 2019 2:23 PM
Live Studio Audience: Family Matters with a special focus on breast cancer

5 June 2019 10:43 AM
Fabulous Life Part 2: Cape Town City Ballet winter season

4 June 2019 2:14 PM
Fab Life Part 1: Encounters 2019

4 June 2019 1:53 PM
Sars increases tax return threshold to R500K to ease burden on tax payers

4 June 2019 1:37 PM
New Beginnings Feature: #SKEEF doccie explores gay life in SA Guest: Renaldo Schwarp

3 June 2019 2:43 PM
Child Protection Week begins Guest: Edith Kriel | Director at Jellybeanz INC

3 June 2019 2:10 PM
UIF website still lagging - Govt responds Guest: Makhosonke Buthelezi | Spokesperson at Department Of Labour

3 June 2019 1:43 PM
EWN Headlines
South Africa post sub-par score but have something to cling to
South Africa post sub-par score but have something to cling to

After winning the toss and electing to bat first under cloudy skies, Faf du Plessis watched Jasprit Bumrah tie his openers in knots with a ball that hooped from the off.

Transnet, Gupta-linked firm contract was clear evidence of fraud, Zondo hears
Transnet, Gupta-linked firm contract was clear evidence of fraud, Zondo hears

Transnet payments to Regiments were described as intriguing because the company simply did not have the technical capacity to do the work but was nevertheless paid.
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-up
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-up

The number of job losses is lower than a February forecast that put layoffs at about 5,870 employees and 800 contractors.
