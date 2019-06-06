Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Home Improvement: Upholstery and renewing old furniture


Guests Michelle Tebbs | Owner at Ascot Upholstery Bronwyn Palmer | PR Officer for Ascot Upholstery

Knysna fire report 2018

6 June 2019 1:39 PM
Car Talk: Ranger Wildtrack & Raptor

5 June 2019 3:57 PM
Inspiration Wednesdays: WRF continues her legacy of hope

5 June 2019 2:43 PM
Consumer Talk: Recycling in South Africa

5 June 2019 2:23 PM
Live Studio Audience: Family Matters with a special focus on breast cancer

5 June 2019 10:43 AM
Fabulous Life Part 2: Cape Town City Ballet winter season

4 June 2019 2:14 PM
Fab Life Part 1: Encounters 2019

4 June 2019 1:53 PM
Sars increases tax return threshold to R500K to ease burden on tax payers

4 June 2019 1:37 PM
New Beginnings Feature: #SKEEF doccie explores gay life in SA Guest: Renaldo Schwarp

3 June 2019 2:43 PM
EWN Headlines
China ready to work with SA to boost development
China ready to work with SA to boost development

China’s ambassador Lin Songtian said he was encouraging Chinese companies to invest and manufacture in South Africa.
NPA to push for long jail terms for EC farm rapist
NPA to push for long jail terms for EC farm rapist

Among the charges Sebenzile Simane faced were two counts of rape, four counts of attempted murder and one count of compelling a child to witness a sexual act.
Where’d the money go? Details on Alex project to be revealed
Where’d the money go? Details on Alex project to be revealed

Investigators have looked into possible violations of human rights in the troubled township after protests against a lack of housing and services in March.
