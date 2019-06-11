Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Family Matters: Mediation for families


Guests Guests: 1) Joelene Kesler | Mediator at Family Mediators' Association of the Cape (FAMAC) 2) Annelita Hoffman | lawyer at Family Mediators' Association of the Cape (FAMAC) |

Science & Tech: Baby food contains too much sugar - study

11 June 2019 3:37 PM
Fab Life: Luxury goods comes to SA - Luxity opens their second store

11 June 2019 2:06 PM
Blind Paralympian's court victory gives hope to SA guide dog users

11 June 2019 1:45 PM
PETS: Pet-proofing your home

10 June 2019 3:28 PM
New Beginnings: From armed robber to self-defence advisor

10 June 2019 2:49 PM
The Food Feature: Food and Wine pairing

10 June 2019 2:18 PM
Has SA become too unsafe for open show houses?

10 June 2019 1:37 PM
ENTERTAINMENT: Movies, Television and Podcasts

7 June 2019 3:22 PM
MUSIC: Carlo Abrahams to perform a benefit concert in aid of CANSA

7 June 2019 3:17 PM
EWN Headlines
Teacher shot dead at KZN school
Teacher shot dead at KZN school

An unknown male entered the school premises in Folweni and fired multiple shots at the 48-year-old male teacher who was walking down a passage at the time.
Derek Hanekom becomes 8th ANC MP to resign
Derek Hanekom becomes 8th ANC MP to resign

The ANC has seen the resignations of eight of its MPs who failed to make it into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s executive.

Another lawyer drops Vicki Momberg
Another lawyer drops Vicki Momberg

Vicki Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to appeal her conviction and her two-year sentence.

