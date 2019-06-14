Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Pippa's Planet: Highly invasive beetle species is threatening trees in W Cape


Guests: Guests: 1) Chandre Rhoda | Programme manager - Invasive Species Unit at City of Cape Town  2) Prof Francois Roets | Associate Professor at the Department of Conservation Ecology and Entomology, Faculty of AgriScience at Stellenbosch University

Entertainment: Hottest movies, series and podcasts

14 June 2019 3:24 PM
MUSIC: We chat to Mandisi Dyantyis

14 June 2019 3:16 PM
Five Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

14 June 2019 2:09 PM
TRAVEL : Do you need travel insurance?

14 June 2019 1:58 PM
UN commemorates World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

14 June 2019 1:46 PM
Health and Wellness: Skin Renewal Pigmentation Live Studio Audience

13 June 2019 3:22 PM
Home Improvement: How to winter prep your home

13 June 2019 2:11 PM
Princess Vlei Forum endorses the African Climate Alliance's YOUTH climate strike

13 June 2019 1:52 PM
Albinism Society of South Africa reflects on #AlbinismAwarenessDay

13 June 2019 1:44 PM
EWN Headlines
'It's time to share the profits' - Amcu to mining bosses
The trade union claims to represent 60,000 workers in the sector and has just come out of a five-month strike over wages against Sibanye-Stillwater's gold division.

MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perks
The only catch is that they have to fly economy except in exceptional circumstances.
More focus needed on testing people for HIV/Aids, say experts
The 9th South African Aids Conference wrapped up at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday.

