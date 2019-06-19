Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Inspiration Wednesdays: Young top achievers


Guests 1) Rizqah Hassiem was named as top in the world for maths, 2) Tara Hall for language and literature in English.

Consumer Talk: Telesales calls

Consumer Talk: Telesales calls

19 June 2019 2:14 PM
Science & Tech: Thuli Hlongwane creates a platform for every pampering need

Science & Tech: Thuli Hlongwane creates a platform for every pampering need

18 June 2019 3:27 PM
Family Matters: Jobs for the future

Family Matters: Jobs for the future

18 June 2019 2:35 PM
Fabulous Life Part 2: National Arts Festival (kids programme)

Fabulous Life Part 2: National Arts Festival (kids programme)

18 June 2019 2:09 PM
Fabulous Life Part 1: Kinky Boots premiere

Fabulous Life Part 1: Kinky Boots premiere

18 June 2019 1:59 PM
How to keep the kids busy during the school holidays

How to keep the kids busy during the school holidays

18 June 2019 1:49 PM
Al Noor orphanage manager in court on fraud charges

Al Noor orphanage manager in court on fraud charges

18 June 2019 1:40 PM
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series and podcasts

Entertainment: Hottest movies, series and podcasts

14 June 2019 3:24 PM
MUSIC: We chat to Mandisi Dyantyis

MUSIC: We chat to Mandisi Dyantyis

14 June 2019 3:16 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
3 deaths in first week of winter initiation season - Contralesa
3 deaths in first week of winter initiation season - Contralesa

Contralesa said it was concerned because they had declared zero deaths in the launch of the initiation season last week.
R3.5m fine for farmer after he failed to apply for licence to build dams
R3.5m fine for farmer after he failed to apply for licence to build dams

The Water and Sanitation Department said the farm’s owner didn't apply for a licence to construct dams.
Ramaphosa’s biggest challenge is SA’s economic recovery, DA on Sona
Ramaphosa’s biggest challenge is SA’s economic recovery, DA on Sona

The DA said poor business and investor confidence were some of the biggest impediments to growth, along with a precarious power supply and the high cost of electricity.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us