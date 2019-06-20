Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

#SONA2019 - Analyst forecasts key factors in Ramaphosa's speech


Guest: Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu | Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)

Health and Wellness: Understanding the effects of Diabetes on the body

Health and Wellness: Understanding the effects of Diabetes on the body

20 June 2019 2:49 PM
Home Improvement: Dealing with general listener questions

Home Improvement: Dealing with general listener questions

20 June 2019 2:18 PM
2-day mindfulness course for kids

2-day mindfulness course for kids

20 June 2019 1:45 PM
Car Talk: Open Corsa GSI video

Car Talk: Open Corsa GSI video

19 June 2019 3:42 PM
Inspiration Wednesdays: Young top achievers

Inspiration Wednesdays: Young top achievers

19 June 2019 3:02 PM
Consumer Talk: Telesales calls

Consumer Talk: Telesales calls

19 June 2019 2:14 PM
Science & Tech: Thuli Hlongwane creates a platform for every pampering need

Science & Tech: Thuli Hlongwane creates a platform for every pampering need

18 June 2019 3:27 PM
Family Matters: Jobs for the future

Family Matters: Jobs for the future

18 June 2019 2:35 PM
Fabulous Life Part 2: National Arts Festival (kids programme)

Fabulous Life Part 2: National Arts Festival (kids programme)

18 June 2019 2:09 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane announces info to share with Zondo inquiry on Guptas
Mkhwebane announces info to share with Zondo inquiry on Guptas

In a YouTube video, Busisiwe Mkhwebane explained that her office was prepared to cooperate with the commission, on condition that its chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was well versed about the correspondence between the entities.

State ready for another round with Van Breda over appeal
State ready for another round with Van Breda over appeal

Henri van Breda's serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister.
Ramaphosa says willing to rope in young people for better opportunities
Ramaphosa says willing to rope in young people for better opportunities

President Cyril Ramaphosa came face-to-face with scores of young people in Parliament where they raised a number of issues affecting the youth like unemployment and education.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us