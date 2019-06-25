Science & Tech feature: ‘Science Oscars’ of South Africa

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Family Matters: Corporate Wellness Week Guest: Graeme Newton | Spokesperson at Angelshack
25 June 2019 2:43 PM
Fabulous Life: Penny For A Laugh & Stephan Welz & Co auction Guests: Anton Welz | Furniture Department at Stephan Welz And Co
25 June 2019 2:13 PM
Myciti N2 Express- Khayelitsha route still suspended Guest: Felicity Purchase | Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
25 June 2019 1:40 PM
PETS feature: How to care for rabbits Guest: Dr Bernice van Huyssteen | veterinary surgeon at Cape Exotic Animal Hospital
24 June 2019 3:01 PM
New Beginnings: Local authors write “mythical travel guide” for kids Guest: Johannes Horstmann | Co-founder at Anya and Gundi books
24 June 2019 2:36 PM
The Food Feature: The Grillfather SA to open 3rd and 4th stores Guest: Shane Swiegelaar | Founder at The Grillfather SA
24 June 2019 2:07 PM
Community responds to CoCT deployment of 100 officers to Bonteheuwel
24 June 2019 1:29 PM
21 June 2019 4:10 PM
MUSIC: Unity Band to perform at Delheim's Jazz & Fondue events
21 June 2019 3:53 PM