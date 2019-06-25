Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Science & Tech feature: ‘Science Oscars’ of South Africa


Family Matters: Corporate Wellness Week Guest: Graeme Newton | Spokesperson at Angelshack

Family Matters: Corporate Wellness Week Guest: Graeme Newton | Spokesperson at Angelshack

25 June 2019 2:43 PM
Fabulous Life: Penny For A Laugh & Stephan Welz & Co auction Guests: Anton Welz | Furniture Department at Stephan Welz And Co

Fabulous Life: Penny For A Laugh & Stephan Welz & Co auction Guests: Anton Welz | Furniture Department at Stephan Welz And Co

25 June 2019 2:13 PM
Myciti N2 Express- Khayelitsha route still suspended Guest: Felicity Purchase | Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town

Myciti N2 Express- Khayelitsha route still suspended Guest: Felicity Purchase | Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town

25 June 2019 1:40 PM
PETS feature: How to care for rabbits Guest: Dr Bernice van Huyssteen | veterinary surgeon at Cape Exotic Animal Hospital

PETS feature: How to care for rabbits Guest: Dr Bernice van Huyssteen | veterinary surgeon at Cape Exotic Animal Hospital

24 June 2019 3:01 PM
New Beginnings: Local authors write “mythical travel guide” for kids Guest: Johannes Horstmann | Co-founder at Anya and Gundi books

New Beginnings: Local authors write “mythical travel guide” for kids Guest: Johannes Horstmann | Co-founder at Anya and Gundi books

24 June 2019 2:36 PM
The Food Feature: The Grillfather SA to open 3rd and 4th stores Guest: Shane Swiegelaar | Founder at The Grillfather SA

The Food Feature: The Grillfather SA to open 3rd and 4th stores Guest: Shane Swiegelaar | Founder at The Grillfather SA

24 June 2019 2:07 PM
Community responds to CoCT deployment of 100 officers to Bonteheuwel

Community responds to CoCT deployment of 100 officers to Bonteheuwel

24 June 2019 1:29 PM
Entertainment News: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

Entertainment News: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

21 June 2019 4:10 PM
MUSIC: Unity Band to perform at Delheim's Jazz & Fondue events

MUSIC: Unity Band to perform at Delheim's Jazz & Fondue events

21 June 2019 3:53 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 24 satellites
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 24 satellites

The craft blasted off to cheers from onlookers at 2:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) after a three-hour delay from the original launch time late Monday.
Steenberg community mourns loss of cop killed in the line of duty
Steenberg community mourns loss of cop killed in the line of duty

The 34-year-old sergeant was killed in the line of duty in Lavender Hill on Monday night.
ANC MPs defend Ramaphosa’s dreams of modern city, bullet trains
ANC MPs defend Ramaphosa’s dreams of modern city, bullet trains

Members were debating Thursday's State of the Nation Address in a joint sitting in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us