Consumer talk: “non-refundable” deposit policies Guest: Wendy Knowler

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
26 June 2019 3:02 PM
Inspiration Wednesday: preschool changes lives of children in Hangberg Guest: Tania Gray | Executive Member at Hangberg Educational Trust Karen Temlett, admin guru at Hangberg Pre-primary
26 June 2019 2:38 PM
25 June 2019 3:43 PM
Family Matters: Corporate Wellness Week Guest: Graeme Newton | Spokesperson at Angelshack
25 June 2019 2:43 PM
Fabulous Life: Penny For A Laugh & Stephan Welz & Co auction Guests: Anton Welz | Furniture Department at Stephan Welz And Co
25 June 2019 2:13 PM
Myciti N2 Express- Khayelitsha route still suspended Guest: Felicity Purchase | Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
25 June 2019 1:40 PM
PETS feature: How to care for rabbits Guest: Dr Bernice van Huyssteen | veterinary surgeon at Cape Exotic Animal Hospital
24 June 2019 3:01 PM
New Beginnings: Local authors write “mythical travel guide” for kids Guest: Johannes Horstmann | Co-founder at Anya and Gundi books
24 June 2019 2:36 PM
The Food Feature: The Grillfather SA to open 3rd and 4th stores Guest: Shane Swiegelaar | Founder at The Grillfather SA
24 June 2019 2:07 PM