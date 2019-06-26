Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Inspiration Wednesday: preschool changes lives of children in Hangberg Guest: Tania Gray | Executive Member at Hangberg Educational Trust Karen Temlett, admin guru at Hangberg Pre-primary


26 June 2019 3:02 PM
Consumer talk: “non-refundable” deposit policies Guest: Wendy Knowler

26 June 2019 2:05 PM
Science & Tech feature: ‘Science Oscars’ of South Africa

25 June 2019 3:43 PM
Family Matters: Corporate Wellness Week Guest: Graeme Newton | Spokesperson at Angelshack

25 June 2019 2:43 PM
Fabulous Life: Penny For A Laugh & Stephan Welz & Co auction Guests: Anton Welz | Furniture Department at Stephan Welz And Co

25 June 2019 2:13 PM
Myciti N2 Express- Khayelitsha route still suspended Guest: Felicity Purchase | Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town

25 June 2019 1:40 PM
PETS feature: How to care for rabbits Guest: Dr Bernice van Huyssteen | veterinary surgeon at Cape Exotic Animal Hospital

24 June 2019 3:01 PM
New Beginnings: Local authors write “mythical travel guide” for kids Guest: Johannes Horstmann | Co-founder at Anya and Gundi books

24 June 2019 2:36 PM
The Food Feature: The Grillfather SA to open 3rd and 4th stores Guest: Shane Swiegelaar | Founder at The Grillfather SA

24 June 2019 2:07 PM
EWN Headlines
Call for probe after contracts renewed for companies implicated in tender fraud
Call for probe after contracts renewed for companies implicated in tender fraud

This comes after executive council members were told on Tuesday that companies implicated in tender fraud, together with embattled Mayor Zandile Gumede, had their contracts renewed, despite criminal charges laid against their directors.

Sibanye-Stillwater to sell 51% stake in Canadian PGM-copper project
Sibanye-Stillwater to sell 51% stake in Canadian PGM-copper project

Sibanye-Stillwater will receive 3.0 million Canadian dollars in upfront proceeds and 11 million shares at 0.2714 Canadian dollars per share in Generation Mining.
Exxaro says Eskom woes to hit coal production
Exxaro says Eskom woes to hit coal production

It added it expects domestic coal demand and pricing to remain stable for the remainder of the year, but does not see a recovery from the international price/ demand situation.
