Health and Wellness: Connection between IUD's Cancer Risk Guests: Prof Justus Apffelstaedt | Doctor specializing in Thyroid, Parathyroid and Breast health at Panorama Medical Centre


LeadSA: Hannah Cornelius foundation urgently needs a social worker Guest: Sandy Catterson | Hannah Cornelius Foundation fundraiser

27 June 2019 2:56 PM
Home Improvement feature: debunking myths about geysers

27 June 2019 2:09 PM
48 hour ultimatum given to Minister Bheki Cele Swap With Guests: Kevin Brandt

27 June 2019 1:40 PM
Car Talk: Hilux vs Ranger comparison Guest: Ciro De Siena

26 June 2019 3:02 PM
Inspiration Wednesday: preschool changes lives of children in Hangberg Guest: Tania Gray | Executive Member at Hangberg Educational Trust Karen Temlett, admin guru at Hangberg Pre-primary

26 June 2019 2:38 PM
Consumer talk: “non-refundable” deposit policies Guest: Wendy Knowler

26 June 2019 2:05 PM
Science & Tech feature: ‘Science Oscars’ of South Africa

25 June 2019 3:43 PM
Family Matters: Corporate Wellness Week Guest: Graeme Newton | Spokesperson at Angelshack

25 June 2019 2:43 PM
Fabulous Life: Penny For A Laugh & Stephan Welz & Co auction Guests: Anton Welz | Furniture Department at Stephan Welz And Co

25 June 2019 2:13 PM
EWN Headlines
University of Johannesburg student handed 15-year sentence for flatmate's murder
The UJ was found guilty by the High Court in Johannesburg of murder and defeating the course of justice after he murdered his flatmate, Nkosinathi Ngema, in Roodepoort.
Agrizzi to pay 200K for using k-word
SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and former Bosasa operations chief Angelo Agrizzi have agreed that he will pay an amount of R200,000 to a charitable organisation in Alexandria.
Cape commuters stranded after Prasa workers protest over 'pay'
In a separate incident, a woman died on the tracks near Elsies River on Thursday.
