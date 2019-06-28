NSRI update: Capsized boat located & NSRI’s Pink Rescue Buoy part of emergency flotation equipment trial Guest: Craig Lambinon | Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute
MINISTER URGED TO HALT EXPLORATORY OCTOPUS PERMIT AFTER WHALE DEATH Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN
28 June 2019 1:39 PM
LeadSA: Hannah Cornelius foundation urgently needs a social worker Guest: Sandy Catterson | Hannah Cornelius Foundation fundraiser
27 June 2019 2:56 PM
Health and Wellness: Connection between IUD's Cancer Risk Guests: Prof Justus Apffelstaedt | Doctor specializing in Thyroid, Parathyroid and Breast health at Panorama Medical Centre
27 June 2019 2:36 PM
27 June 2019 2:09 PM
48 hour ultimatum given to Minister Bheki Cele Swap With Guests: Kevin Brandt
27 June 2019 1:40 PM
26 June 2019 3:02 PM
Inspiration Wednesday: preschool changes lives of children in Hangberg Guest: Tania Gray | Executive Member at Hangberg Educational Trust Karen Temlett, admin guru at Hangberg Pre-primary
26 June 2019 2:38 PM
Consumer talk: “non-refundable” deposit policies Guest: Wendy Knowler
26 June 2019 2:05 PM
25 June 2019 3:43 PM