Entertainment feature

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson
Music Feature: CT musicians jet off to the United States for musical opportunity of a lifetime Guest: Shandy Sarantos
28 June 2019 2:54 PM
28 June 2019 2:19 PM
Travel feature: Travel allowances- This is what you need to know Guest: Arlene Leggat, President of the South African Payroll Association
28 June 2019 1:57 PM
NSRI update: Capsized boat located & NSRI’s Pink Rescue Buoy part of emergency flotation equipment trial Guest: Craig Lambinon | Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute
28 June 2019 1:42 PM
MINISTER URGED TO HALT EXPLORATORY OCTOPUS PERMIT AFTER WHALE DEATH Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN
28 June 2019 1:39 PM
LeadSA: Hannah Cornelius foundation urgently needs a social worker Guest: Sandy Catterson | Hannah Cornelius Foundation fundraiser
27 June 2019 2:56 PM
Health and Wellness: Connection between IUD's Cancer Risk Guests: Prof Justus Apffelstaedt | Doctor specializing in Thyroid, Parathyroid and Breast health at Panorama Medical Centre
27 June 2019 2:36 PM
27 June 2019 2:09 PM
48 hour ultimatum given to Minister Bheki Cele Swap With Guests: Kevin Brandt
27 June 2019 1:40 PM