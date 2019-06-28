Entertainment feature

Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Music Feature: CT musicians jet off to the United States for musical opportunity of a lifetime Guest: Shandy Sarantos

28 June 2019 2:54 PM
5 THINGS TO DO

28 June 2019 2:19 PM
Travel feature: Travel allowances- This is what you need to know Guest: Arlene Leggat, President of the South African Payroll Association

28 June 2019 1:57 PM
NSRI update: Capsized boat located & NSRI’s Pink Rescue Buoy part of emergency flotation equipment trial Guest: Craig Lambinon | Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute

28 June 2019 1:42 PM
MINISTER URGED TO HALT EXPLORATORY OCTOPUS PERMIT AFTER WHALE DEATH Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN

28 June 2019 1:39 PM
LeadSA: Hannah Cornelius foundation urgently needs a social worker Guest: Sandy Catterson | Hannah Cornelius Foundation fundraiser

27 June 2019 2:56 PM
Health and Wellness: Connection between IUD's Cancer Risk Guests: Prof Justus Apffelstaedt | Doctor specializing in Thyroid, Parathyroid and Breast health at Panorama Medical Centre

27 June 2019 2:36 PM
Home Improvement feature: debunking myths about geysers

27 June 2019 2:09 PM
48 hour ultimatum given to Minister Bheki Cele Swap With Guests: Kevin Brandt

27 June 2019 1:40 PM
EWN Headlines
South Africa set sights on gettable total
South Africa set sights on gettable total

Dwaine Pretorius, playing in his first game at this World Cup since the opening match against England in May, starred with a miserly performance which yielded 3/25 from his ten overs.
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed
Vicki Momberg’s bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal her conviction and sentence has been dismissed. Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday for judgment in her crimen injuria case. She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for using the k-word 48 times when she racially abused a police officer in 2016.
ANC welcomes Ramaphosa’s response to Public Protector
ANC welcomes Ramaphosa’s response to Public Protector

The president on Thursday said he had responded to a notice issued by the Public Protector with respect to an investigation into alleged violations of the executive ethics code.

