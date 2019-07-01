Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Magician shoots assistant in head in magic trick gone wrong


Guest:  Tony Lankester | CEO of National Arts Festival

New Beginnings: Make the pledge and join Plastic Free July

1 July 2019 2:41 PM
Food - Part 2: Vredehoek Slow Food Club

1 July 2019 2:07 PM
Food Feature - Part 1: Fresh Living braille edition welcomed

1 July 2019 2:03 PM
Entertainment feature

28 June 2019 2:55 PM
Music Feature: CT musicians jet off to the United States for musical opportunity of a lifetime Guest: Shandy Sarantos

28 June 2019 2:54 PM
5 THINGS TO DO

28 June 2019 2:19 PM
Travel feature: Travel allowances- This is what you need to know Guest: Arlene Leggat, President of the South African Payroll Association

28 June 2019 1:57 PM
NSRI update: Capsized boat located & NSRI’s Pink Rescue Buoy part of emergency flotation equipment trial Guest: Craig Lambinon | Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute

28 June 2019 1:42 PM
MINISTER URGED TO HALT EXPLORATORY OCTOPUS PERMIT AFTER WHALE DEATH Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN

28 June 2019 1:39 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
