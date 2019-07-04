Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Aussie Natalie Giumelli puts home, land, cash, business up for $55 raffle


Guests Natalie Giumelli | Head at Yapper Valley Pet Resort (Aus) Danie Strachan | Partner at Adams & Adams

Lead SA: Support Grace Vision's Mandela Day Long Walk for Sight initiative

Lead SA: Support Grace Vision's Mandela Day Long Walk for Sight initiative

4 July 2019 3:44 PM
Health and Wellness: Cystic Fibrosis

Health and Wellness: Cystic Fibrosis

4 July 2019 2:45 PM
Home Improvement: Paving & cobblestone

Home Improvement: Paving & cobblestone

4 July 2019 2:09 PM
Car Talk: Merc X350d and 2019 AA-Kinsey Report

Car Talk: Merc X350d and 2019 AA-Kinsey Report

3 July 2019 3:53 PM
Inspiration Wednesdays: Composer Lebo M on The Lion King live action remake

Inspiration Wednesdays: Composer Lebo M on The Lion King live action remake

3 July 2019 2:52 PM
Consumer Talk: Issuing of police clearance certificates

Consumer Talk: Issuing of police clearance certificates

3 July 2019 2:14 PM
Science & Tech: Insects have crawled under Dr Nomakholwa Stokwe's skin

Science & Tech: Insects have crawled under Dr Nomakholwa Stokwe's skin

2 July 2019 3:27 PM
Family Matters: Death Doulas are providing end of life companionship

Family Matters: Death Doulas are providing end of life companionship

2 July 2019 2:57 PM
Fab Life - Part 2: After Dark music series

Fab Life - Part 2: After Dark music series

2 July 2019 2:25 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Zondo inquiry told poor communication led to Gupta landing at Waterkloof
Zondo inquiry told poor communication led to Gupta landing at Waterkloof

Over 200 wedding guests landed at the national key point for the event in 2013 which is reserved only for presidents and their deputies.
Lesotho govt and opposition sign agreement to open Parliament to reforms
Lesotho govt and opposition sign agreement to open Parliament to reforms

The opposition was not making guarantees about the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Tom Thabane.
DA gives Gauteng premier until August to scrap e-tolls or face dispute motion
DA gives Gauteng premier until August to scrap e-tolls or face dispute motion

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would bring a motion of an inter-governmental dispute next month if Premier David Makhura failed to dismantle e-tolls in Gauteng.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us