Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

71 arrested as protests continue in Plettenberg Bay


Guest: Manfred Van Rooyen | Spokesperson at Bitou Municipality

Pippa's Planet: How to forage for mushrooms

Pippa's Planet: How to forage for mushrooms

5 July 2019 2:49 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 July 2019 2:17 PM
Travel feature: Take a shot' left to Langa

Travel feature: Take a shot' left to Langa

5 July 2019 2:06 PM
LRC on SA doctors who studied abroad succeed in battle to write local board exam

LRC on SA doctors who studied abroad succeed in battle to write local board exam

5 July 2019 1:42 PM
Lead SA: Support Grace Vision's Mandela Day Long Walk for Sight initiative

Lead SA: Support Grace Vision's Mandela Day Long Walk for Sight initiative

4 July 2019 3:44 PM
Health and Wellness: Cystic Fibrosis

Health and Wellness: Cystic Fibrosis

4 July 2019 2:45 PM
Home Improvement: Paving & cobblestone

Home Improvement: Paving & cobblestone

4 July 2019 2:09 PM
Aussie Natalie Giumelli puts home, land, cash, business up for $55 raffle

Aussie Natalie Giumelli puts home, land, cash, business up for $55 raffle

4 July 2019 1:51 PM
Car Talk: Merc X350d and 2019 AA-Kinsey Report

Car Talk: Merc X350d and 2019 AA-Kinsey Report

3 July 2019 3:53 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
More than half of NC residents are poor, and Premier Saul hopes to change that
More than half of NC residents are poor, and Premier Saul hopes to change that

Saul delivered his maiden State of the Province Address and highlighted the province's 26% unemployment rate. He also raised concerns on the fact that 54% of residents were poor.
Muslim Judicial Council will take SANDF hijab case to HRC
Muslim Judicial Council will take SANDF hijab case to HRC

Major Fatima Isaacs and the council said they would lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.
Convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku resigns from Parliament
Convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku resigns from Parliament

She joined a long list of former ANC MPs who were forced to quit after the elections for different reasons.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us