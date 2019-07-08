Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

SA team crowned WEPF 2019 Ladies Team World Champions


Guest: Amy-Claire King | 2019 Ladies Team World Champions at World Eight-ball Pool Federation

New Beginnings: In conversation with City’s first female coastal engineer

8 July 2019 2:48 PM
Remembering author of 'Skollie', John W Fredericks #NoemMySkollie

8 July 2019 2:21 PM
14 killed in separate shootings in Cape Town

8 July 2019 1:40 PM
Pippa's Planet: How to forage for mushrooms

5 July 2019 2:49 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 July 2019 2:17 PM
Travel feature: Take a shot' left to Langa

5 July 2019 2:06 PM
LRC on SA doctors who studied abroad succeed in battle to write local board exam

5 July 2019 1:42 PM
71 arrested as protests continue in Plettenberg Bay

5 July 2019 1:30 PM
Lead SA: Support Grace Vision's Mandela Day Long Walk for Sight initiative

4 July 2019 3:44 PM
EWN Headlines
MPs to debate 25 budget votes for govt depts, entities
MPs to debate 25 budget votes for govt depts, entities

This was a crucial step to concluding the parliamentary process around the national budget.

DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee
DA accuses Ndabeni-Abrahams of misleading Parly over SABC guarantee

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appeared before Parliament last week where she said she was prepared to quit her job rather than give a loan to the cash-strapped public broadcaster.
Dan Matjila: Deputy finmin shouldn't have say in finance sector investments
Dan Matjila: Deputy finmin shouldn't have say in finance sector investments

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila said the deputy finance minister, who chairs the corporation’s board, should not be involved in decisions regarding the investment of enterprises which fall under the purview of the finance industry.
