We replay the interview Pippa had with John W. Fredericks a year and a half ago. Pippa also speaks to the producer of the #NoemMySkollie film, David Max Brown.
Remembering author of 'Skollie', John W Fredericks #NoemMySkollie
8 July 2019 3:56 PM
