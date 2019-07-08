Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Remembering author of 'Skollie', John W Fredericks #NoemMySkollie


We replay the interview Pippa had with John W. Fredericks a year and a half ago. Pippa also speaks to the producer of the #NoemMySkollie film, David Max Brown.

PETS: Cape Dachshund Rescue

PETS: Cape Dachshund Rescue

8 July 2019 3:56 PM
New Beginnings: In conversation with City’s first female coastal engineer

New Beginnings: In conversation with City’s first female coastal engineer

8 July 2019 2:48 PM
SA team crowned WEPF 2019 Ladies Team World Champions

SA team crowned WEPF 2019 Ladies Team World Champions

8 July 2019 1:44 PM
14 killed in separate shootings in Cape Town

14 killed in separate shootings in Cape Town

8 July 2019 1:40 PM
Pippa's Planet: How to forage for mushrooms

Pippa's Planet: How to forage for mushrooms

5 July 2019 2:49 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 July 2019 2:17 PM
Travel feature: Take a shot' left to Langa

Travel feature: Take a shot' left to Langa

5 July 2019 2:06 PM
LRC on SA doctors who studied abroad succeed in battle to write local board exam

LRC on SA doctors who studied abroad succeed in battle to write local board exam

5 July 2019 1:42 PM
71 arrested as protests continue in Plettenberg Bay

71 arrested as protests continue in Plettenberg Bay

5 July 2019 1:30 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Mnangagwa & Ramaphosa discuss Zimbabwe's growing power crisis
Mnangagwa & Ramaphosa discuss Zimbabwe's growing power crisis

Zimbabwe was experiencing daily power cuts of around 18 hours due to reduced generating capacity.
Talks on future of e-tolls hard & robust, says Mbalula
Talks on future of e-tolls hard & robust, says Mbalula

While addressing reporters earlier on Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the finance minister’s hardened attitude towards the debate was understandable.

DA threatens to stop Zandile Gumede from returning to office
DA threatens to stop Zandile Gumede from returning to office

Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede was forced by the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal to take a 30-day special leave, which lapsed on Tuesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us