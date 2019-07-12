Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Pippa's Planet: Alkaline and coastal soil update


Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

Travel: Voice Maps - immersive audio GPS tours

Travel: Voice Maps - immersive audio GPS tours

12 July 2019 2:25 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 July 2019 2:10 PM
Noordhoek Environmental Action Group trials eco-friendly dog poo disposal solution

Noordhoek Environmental Action Group trials eco-friendly dog poo disposal solution

12 July 2019 2:06 PM
Analysis of SANDF deployment to Cape Town in anti-crime operation

Analysis of SANDF deployment to Cape Town in anti-crime operation

12 July 2019 1:59 PM
Safety during deliveries & statement from Mr Delivery after rape incident

Safety during deliveries & statement from Mr Delivery after rape incident

12 July 2019 9:58 AM
Lead SA: DG Murray Trust

Lead SA: DG Murray Trust

11 July 2019 3:40 PM
Health and Wellness: Fungus

Health and Wellness: Fungus

11 July 2019 2:50 PM
We Drive SA app launches in CT

We Drive SA app launches in CT

11 July 2019 1:52 PM
Car Talk: BMW X7 double cab bakkie concept

Car Talk: BMW X7 double cab bakkie concept

10 July 2019 3:26 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
KZN ANC condemns violent Durban protests
KZN ANC condemns violent Durban protests

Supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede marched to the Durban City Hall on Thursday, where the office of the mayor is located.
Zwelihle community marches against employment of foreign nationals
Zwelihle community marches against employment of foreign nationals

The community said it has decided to proceed with the march due to unnecessary legal action against its leaders by the Whale Coast Business Forum.
Nzimande: NSFAS on much better footing since being under administration
Nzimande: NSFAS on much better footing since being under administration

By June, 500,000 students had been paid a total of about R9 billion, while just over 28,000 were still waiting for their allowances.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us