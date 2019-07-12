Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Music Feature: Lonehill Estate releases 'Doom Cookie' single


Guest: Nathan Ro | Lead singer and guitarist of Lonehill

Various listeners' views about the deployment of the army in Cape Town

12 July 2019 4:20 PM
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

12 July 2019 4:06 PM
Pippa's Planet: Alkaline and coastal soil update

12 July 2019 2:46 PM
Travel: Voice Maps - immersive audio GPS tours

12 July 2019 2:25 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 July 2019 2:10 PM
Noordhoek Environmental Action Group trials eco-friendly dog poo disposal solution

12 July 2019 2:06 PM
Analysis of SANDF deployment to Cape Town in anti-crime operation

12 July 2019 1:59 PM
Safety during deliveries & statement from Mr Delivery after rape incident

12 July 2019 9:58 AM
Lead SA: DG Murray Trust

11 July 2019 3:40 PM
EWN Headlines
Winde: Army deployment in gang-ridden areas need support of communities
Winde: Army deployment in gang-ridden areas need support of communities

Premier Alan Winde cautioned that it was only a stop-gap measure and that long-term success rested on fundamentally changing communities.
70 people recovering after gas leakage in Olifanysfontein building
70 people recovering after gas leakage in Olifanysfontein building

Ekhurhuleni emergency services said they responded to the incident on Friday morning and identified an ammonia gas that leaked through the pipeline system.
KZN ANC condemns violent Durban protests
KZN ANC condemns violent Durban protests

Supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede marched to the Durban City Hall on Thursday, where the office of the mayor is located.
