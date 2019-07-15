Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Pedal Power Association Mandela Day protest ride


Guest: Robert Vogel | CEO of Pedal Power Association 

Various listeners' views about the deployment of the army in Cape Town

Various listeners' views about the deployment of the army in Cape Town

12 July 2019 4:20 PM
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

12 July 2019 4:06 PM
Music Feature: Lonehill Estate releases 'Doom Cookie' single

Music Feature: Lonehill Estate releases 'Doom Cookie' single

12 July 2019 3:55 PM
Pippa's Planet: Alkaline and coastal soil update

Pippa's Planet: Alkaline and coastal soil update

12 July 2019 2:46 PM
Travel: Voice Maps - immersive audio GPS tours

Travel: Voice Maps - immersive audio GPS tours

12 July 2019 2:25 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 July 2019 2:10 PM
Noordhoek Environmental Action Group trials eco-friendly dog poo disposal solution

Noordhoek Environmental Action Group trials eco-friendly dog poo disposal solution

12 July 2019 2:06 PM
Analysis of SANDF deployment to Cape Town in anti-crime operation

Analysis of SANDF deployment to Cape Town in anti-crime operation

12 July 2019 1:59 PM
Safety during deliveries & statement from Mr Delivery after rape incident

Safety during deliveries & statement from Mr Delivery after rape incident

12 July 2019 9:58 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy
Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy

Jacob Zuma told the commission that was why Ngoako Ramatlhodi found it comfortable to come to the commission and accuse him of auctioning the country.
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA

Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us