PETS feature

Guests:  1) Marcelle Du Plessis  2) Belinda Abraham | Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA  3) Jessica Perrins | Communication Assistant at Animal Rescue Organization

New Beginnings: Mandela Day activities you can do

15 July 2019 2:48 PM
The Food: In conversation with young chef Logan Leisse

15 July 2019 2:09 PM
Pedal Power Association Mandela Day protest ride

15 July 2019 1:48 PM
Various listeners' views about the deployment of the army in Cape Town

12 July 2019 4:20 PM
Entertainment: Hottest movies, series & podcasts

12 July 2019 4:06 PM
Music Feature: Lonehill Estate releases 'Doom Cookie' single

12 July 2019 3:55 PM
Pippa's Planet: Alkaline and coastal soil update

12 July 2019 2:46 PM
Travel: Voice Maps - immersive audio GPS tours

12 July 2019 2:25 PM
Five things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 July 2019 2:10 PM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma: I may or may not have asked GCIS to help Guptas with media launches
Last year, Maseko testified before the commission of how in 2010, on his way to a meeting with Ajay Gupta, Zuma called Maseko to help them.
I was never a spy - Ramatlhodi challenges Zuma to lie detector test
In a shocking claim, former president Jacob Zuma told the state capture commission that Ngoako Ramatlhodi was an apartheid spy that was recruited in Lesotho.

Another spy in ANC? Zuma says Siphiwe Nyanda linked to apartheid intelligence
Earlier, Jacob Zuma implied at the Zondo commission that former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi was also recruited as a spy while studying in Lesotho.
