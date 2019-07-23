Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Fab Life Part 1: STILL production


Guest: Olivia Fischer | Director

LSA: Day Zero – one city’s response to a record-breaking drought

23 July 2019 3:47 PM
Fab Life Part 2: Die Byl' S2

23 July 2019 2:10 PM
Western Cape Women’s Shelter movement protests outside Parly in the rain

23 July 2019 1:42 PM
PETS: Lost and Hound app + TEARS Animal Rescue Women's Day Fundraiser

22 July 2019 3:33 PM
New Beginnings: Cape Grace Concierge scoops global award

22 July 2019 2:49 PM
FOOD: Hazendal Wine Estate explores Russian flavours

22 July 2019 2:06 PM
Airlines abruptly suspend flights to Cairo over security issues

22 July 2019 1:57 PM
Family still searching for missing teacher

22 July 2019 1:53 PM
Entertainment: Hottest movies, TV shows and podcasts

19 July 2019 4:08 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
CT women demand better funding for shelters of abuse victims
The demonstration was held outside Parliament by members of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and the National Shelter Movement of South Africa.
SABC gets R3.2 billion govt bailout
The public broadcaster's finances have been in a state of crisis, with even reports of job cuts being on the cards.
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain's next PM
The former London mayor easily beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a poll conducted among members of the governing Conservative Party.
