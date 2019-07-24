Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Car Talk: Volvo recall


Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars.co.za

Inspiration Weds: Outeniqua Cycle Challenge pays tribute to a great athlete

24 July 2019 2:42 PM
Consumer Talk: The ins and outs of the tenant-landlord relationship - Part1

24 July 2019 2:16 PM
LSA: Day Zero – one city’s response to a record-breaking drought

23 July 2019 3:47 PM
Fab Life Part 2: Die Byl' S2

23 July 2019 2:10 PM
Fab Life Part 1: STILL production

23 July 2019 1:56 PM
Western Cape Women’s Shelter movement protests outside Parly in the rain

23 July 2019 1:42 PM
PETS: Lost and Hound app + TEARS Animal Rescue Women's Day Fundraiser

22 July 2019 3:33 PM
New Beginnings: Cape Grace Concierge scoops global award

22 July 2019 2:49 PM
FOOD: Hazendal Wine Estate explores Russian flavours

22 July 2019 2:06 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Matjila denies having friendship with Iqbal Survé
The former PIC CEO shed light on the Sekunjalo Investment Holdings-Sagarmatha deal from September 2017.

CT residents affected by floods turn down assistance from officials
Following two days of heavy rain, more than 3,600 informal structures have been affected by floods across the city.
British PM May tenders her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II
Theresa May arrived at the palace after earlier urging Boris Johnson to deliver Brexit 'in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom'.
