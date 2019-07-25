Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Home Improvement feature: ovens, hobs, extractors Guest: Margaret Hirsch | CEO at Hirsch’s


LeadSA: Brandon Beack follow-up & Nikki Kemp's crowdfunding for Chaeli campaign Guest: Brandon Beack | Spokesperson at Walking with Brandon Foundation

LeadSA: Brandon Beack follow-up & Nikki Kemp's crowdfunding for Chaeli campaign Guest: Brandon Beack | Spokesperson at Walking with Brandon Foundation

25 July 2019 3:01 PM
#50TopPizza.com - Massimo's named Best Pizzeria in Africa Guests: Massimo Orione | Owner at Massimo'S Of Hout Bay

#50TopPizza.com - Massimo's named Best Pizzeria in Africa Guests: Massimo Orione | Owner at Massimo'S Of Hout Bay

25 July 2019 2:47 PM
Health and Wellness: male infertility Guest: Dr Paul le Roux | specialist in reproductive medicine at Cape Fertility Clinic

Health and Wellness: male infertility Guest: Dr Paul le Roux | specialist in reproductive medicine at Cape Fertility Clinic

25 July 2019 2:36 PM
DHA follow -up: surname changes Guests: Sam Plaatjies | Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs -Sarah Wild | Science Writer

DHA follow -up: surname changes Guests: Sam Plaatjies | Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs -Sarah Wild | Science Writer

25 July 2019 2:11 PM
Car Talk: Volvo recall

Car Talk: Volvo recall

24 July 2019 4:18 PM
Inspiration Weds: Outeniqua Cycle Challenge pays tribute to a great athlete

Inspiration Weds: Outeniqua Cycle Challenge pays tribute to a great athlete

24 July 2019 2:42 PM
Consumer Talk: The ins and outs of the tenant-landlord relationship - Part1

Consumer Talk: The ins and outs of the tenant-landlord relationship - Part1

24 July 2019 2:16 PM
LSA: Day Zero – one city’s response to a record-breaking drought

LSA: Day Zero – one city’s response to a record-breaking drought

23 July 2019 3:47 PM
Fab Life Part 2: Die Byl' S2

Fab Life Part 2: Die Byl' S2

23 July 2019 2:10 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told
Services were denied to FS farmers who didn’t support ANC, inquiry told

Doctor Radebe made the submission at Zondo commission, which heard evidence related to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede.

SANDF deployment to Cape ganglands, 1 week later
SANDF deployment to Cape ganglands, 1 week later

While many residents feel a sense of deep relief that the army is finally on hand to help the SAPS, there are those who are concerned for the children, and how to help them process the presence of soldiers in their neighbourhood.

Reuel Khoza appointed PIC interim board chair
Reuel Khoza appointed PIC interim board chair

Reuel Khoza has been appointed as the interim board chairperson at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us