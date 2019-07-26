Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

Pippa's Planet: Two Ocean's Aquarium discovers another 'pink meanie’ Guest: Krish Lewis |


ENTERTAIMENT FEATURE

26 July 2019 2:54 PM
Music Feature

26 July 2019 2:51 PM
5 THINGS TO DO

26 July 2019 2:13 PM
Travel feature: Shamwari offers SA residents a winter discount Guest: Joe Cloete | General Manager at Shamwari Game Reserve

26 July 2019 2:08 PM
Jessica Ronaasen on her Sakha Esethu social project

26 July 2019 1:35 PM
LeadSA: Brandon Beack follow-up & Nikki Kemp's crowdfunding for Chaeli campaign Guest: Brandon Beack | Spokesperson at Walking with Brandon Foundation

25 July 2019 3:01 PM
#50TopPizza.com - Massimo's named Best Pizzeria in Africa Guests: Massimo Orione | Owner at Massimo'S Of Hout Bay

25 July 2019 2:47 PM
Health and Wellness: male infertility Guest: Dr Paul le Roux | specialist in reproductive medicine at Cape Fertility Clinic

25 July 2019 2:36 PM
Home Improvement feature: ovens, hobs, extractors Guest: Margaret Hirsch | CEO at Hirsch’s

25 July 2019 2:30 PM
EWN Headlines
EWN Round-up: 5 stories you may have missed this week
These are the five most popular stories that made headlines on EWN this week.

eThekwini Municipality begins demolishing old buildings to curb crime
City officials said the buildings would be renovated and used for government's social housing programmes, however, it was not yet clear how this would unfold as the buildings belong to private owners.
WATCH LIVE: Fans bid farewell to Johnny Clegg at memorial service
A memorial service for the late Johnny Clegg is being held at the Sandton Convention Centre.
