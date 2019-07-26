Time for our curated list of entertainment for the week ahead. Pippa Hudson chats about podcasts, movies and TV series.
We start with the most-talked about TV shows and series with Craig Falck, deputy editor of TV Plus magazine, then we alert you to the upcoming movies opening this weekend with Leandra Engelbrecht, movies editor at Channel 24 and finally all the best podcasts to listen to with Charlotte Killbane, news editor at EWN…
Take a listen...
Podcast, movie and TV highlights
Time for our curated list of entertainment for the week ahead. Pippa Hudson chats about podcasts, movies and TV series.
|
PETS feature: How to train an Older Dog to Accept a New Puppy Guest: John Faul | Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
|
29 July 2019 3:02 PM
|
29 July 2019 2:39 PM
|
The Food Feature: The Insect Experience a pop-up restaurant opens Guest: Leah Bessa | Founder at Gourmet Grub
|
29 July 2019 2:10 PM
|
US 16-year-old becomes solo Fortnite champ, winning $3mn Guests: Jan Vermeulen
|
29 July 2019 1:35 PM
|
Petrol up and Diesel down in Aug - AA Guest: Layton Beard | Spokeserson at Automobile Association
|
29 July 2019 1:24 PM
|
26 July 2019 2:51 PM
|
Pippa's Planet: Two Ocean's Aquarium discovers another 'pink meanie’ Guest: Krish Lewis |
|
26 July 2019 2:34 PM
|
26 July 2019 2:13 PM
|
Travel feature: Shamwari offers SA residents a winter discount Guest: Joe Cloete | General Manager at Shamwari Game Reserve
|
26 July 2019 2:08 PM