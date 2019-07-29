Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

US 16-year-old becomes solo Fortnite champ, winning $3mn Guests: Jan Vermeulen


PETS feature: How to train an Older Dog to Accept a New Puppy Guest: John Faul | Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa

29 July 2019 3:02 PM
New Beginnings Feature

29 July 2019 2:39 PM
The Food Feature: The Insect Experience a pop-up restaurant opens Guest: Leah Bessa | Founder at Gourmet Grub

29 July 2019 2:10 PM
Petrol up and Diesel down in Aug - AA Guest: Layton Beard | Spokeserson at Automobile Association

29 July 2019 1:24 PM
Podcast, movie and TV highlights

26 July 2019 2:54 PM
Music Feature

26 July 2019 2:51 PM
Pippa's Planet: Two Ocean's Aquarium discovers another 'pink meanie’ Guest: Krish Lewis |

26 July 2019 2:34 PM
5 THINGS TO DO

26 July 2019 2:13 PM
Travel feature: Shamwari offers SA residents a winter discount Guest: Joe Cloete | General Manager at Shamwari Game Reserve

26 July 2019 2:08 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
ANCYL to set up camp for members to receive military training
The league said the camp would take place in August and would be expanded to include members from other parts of the Gauteng province.
EFF to appeal court ruling favouring Gordhan in battle against Mkhwebane
Busisiwe Mkhwebane had ordered the president to initiate disciplinary steps against Pravin Gordhan within 30 days of the release of the report, which was earlier in July.
Treasury: SABC, Dept of Communications fail to meet bailout pre-conditions
National Treasury said it has not received any submissions or documentation in compliance with the set of pre-conditions communicated to the department in March.
