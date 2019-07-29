Afternoons with Pippa Hudson

New Beginnings Feature: Transform CT dispels misconceptions about sex & gender


The past few years have seen a significant shift in the way society approaches the concept of gender – with an increasing awareness of the idea of a gender spectrum rather than an absolute binary definition...

It was a delight to have Kathy from Transform in studio to share her story on cross-dressing and gender non-conformity

Transform is a support group and resource for people in the Pringe Bay area

Guest: Kathy from Transform - 

Car Talk: Ford to launch F150 electric bakkie next year

Car Talk: Ford to launch F150 electric bakkie next year

31 July 2019 3:02 PM
Inspiration Wed: The Fabulous Woman Awards comes to CT on 3 Aug

Inspiration Wed: The Fabulous Woman Awards comes to CT on 3 Aug

31 July 2019 2:36 PM
Consumer talk: Rights of the landlord vs rights of the tenant part 2

Consumer talk: Rights of the landlord vs rights of the tenant part 2

31 July 2019 2:04 PM
Science & Tech: Human Evolution Research Institute traces the lines of humanity

Science & Tech: Human Evolution Research Institute traces the lines of humanity

30 July 2019 3:00 PM
Family Matters: Ilona Gerschlowitz reflects on writing 'Saving My Sons - A Journey with Autism'

Family Matters: Ilona Gerschlowitz reflects on writing 'Saving My Sons - A Journey with Autism'

30 July 2019 2:37 PM
Fabulous Life: Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival & The Widow

Fabulous Life: Artscape Women’s Humanity Arts Festival & The Widow

30 July 2019 2:11 PM
Masiphumelele residents now face cold front after deadly fire

Masiphumelele residents now face cold front after deadly fire

30 July 2019 1:42 PM
Iziko Museums of South Africa offers free entry during National Science Week (30 July- 4 August 2019)

Iziko Museums of South Africa offers free entry during National Science Week (30 July- 4 August 2019)

30 July 2019 1:38 PM
PETS feature: How to train an Older Dog to Accept a New Puppy

PETS feature: How to train an Older Dog to Accept a New Puppy

29 July 2019 3:02 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
DA's vote of no confidence attempt against Zandile Gumede fails
DA's vote of no confidence attempt against Zandile Gumede fails

The party planned to use Wednesday’s council sitting to initiate steps for the mayor to be removed following her arrest in May as well as other service delivery issues.
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct

Sars said this was part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole parastatal’s leadership initiated by the Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Moyo: Old Mutual broke the law for not allowing me to work
Moyo: Old Mutual broke the law for not allowing me to work

Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was at the insurance provider's head office in Sandton on Wednesday after the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that he be reinstated.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us